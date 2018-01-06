NEW YORK — The Golden Globes have always been the less serious stop en route to the Academy Awards – the boozy, bubbly awards show put on by a little-known group with sometimes confounding taste. But this year, the Golden Globes mean something.

The 75th Golden Globes, to be presented in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, will be the most public display yet for the “MeToo” movement that has swept Hollywood and left a trail of disgraced men in its wake. What has long been a star-studded primetime party may this Sunday take on the tenor of a protest rally.

Oprah Winfrey is this year's Cecil B. DeMille recipient for lifetime achievement.

Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

“That will be really powerful,” Allison Janney, a supporting actress nominee for the Tonya Harding tale “I, Tonya,” said this past week.

The Globes have traditionally been a celebration, a good time and, frequently, a punchline. But they have had their political high points as well, like last year’s speech by Meryl Streep, the Cecil B. DeMille recipient for lifetime achievement. She spoke forcefully against then President-elect Trump, who the next morning responded that Streep was “overrated.”

This year’s recipient is Oprah Winfrey, who earlier called the fallout following the allegations against Harvey Weinstein “a watershed moment” for women.

Winfrey is among the hundreds of women in the entertainment industry who have banded together to form Time’s Up, an initiative to advocate for gender equality among studio and talent agency executives. It has also created a $14 million legal fund for victims of sexual harassment.

