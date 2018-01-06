KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marcus Mariota led Tennessee to three second-half touchdowns, incredibly throwing one of his TD passes to himself, and the Titans rallied from a 21-3 deficit Saturday to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 for their first playoff win in 14 years.

Mariota threw for 205 yards and two scores, including the 22-yard go-ahead strike to Eric Decker with just over six minutes left that ushered the Titans into the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his 13-yard touchdown catch as Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) walks behind during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Tennessee offensive tackle Taylor Lewan congratulates quarterback Marcus Mariota after Mariota scored on a pass to himself Saturday. Mariota caught a tipped pass and made it to the end zone in a 22-21 win over Kansas City.

“Special, special,” Mariota said. “I’m a part of a great team. I’m a part of a group of guys that really just believe in each other. And it’s something special, and I’m look forward to playing next week.”

They will head to New England or Pittsburgh next week.

Derrick Henry had a career-high 156 yards rushing and another score for Tennessee (10-7), and a defense that was fileted by Alex Smith and the Chiefs (10-7) in the first half pitched a shutout in the second, dooming the Kansas City franchise to another humiliating postseason defeat.

The Chiefs haven’t won a home playoff game since January 1994.

Smith threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns but most of that came before halftime. He couldn’t get on track in the second half and misfired on fourth-and-9 at the Titans’ 44 with just over two minutes to go, denying the Chiefs a chance for Harrison Butker to kick a go-ahead field goal.

The letdown was made even more depressing when Henry appeared to fumble as Tennessee tried to run out the clock.

Derrick Johnson of the Chiefs picked up the ball and returned it for a touchdown with 1:47 to go, but a video replay showed Henry was down and the call was overturned.

Tennessee succeeded in running out the clock from there.

In the first half, the Chiefs looked every bit the team that had won four straight in convincing fashion, and the Titans looked every bit the team that backed into the playoffs.

Kareem Hunt, the league’s top rusher this season, plunged in from 1 yard for a 7-0 lead, and Smith hit Travis Kelce with a 13-yard touchdown pass a few minutes later. Smith added another touchdown toss to Demarcus Robinson on the final offensive play for a 21-3 lead at the break.

But Mariota got on track in the second half, converting a couple of key third downs – one of them with his legs – in marching his team 91 yards. He capped it by throwing the first TD pass to himself, the first player to accomplish the feat in playoff history – catching a tipped pass and running in.

The previous player to do it in any game was Brad Johnson of the Vikings in the 1997 season.

“Right place, right time,” Mariota said with a smile.

notes

BROWNS: Thousands of disgruntled fans, some of them chanting for the owner, Jimmy Haslam, to sell the team, paraded despite below-zero wind chills to protest an 0-16 season.

PANTHERS: Coach Ron Rivera signed a two-year extension keeping him under contract through the 2020 season.

GIANTS: The team interviewed Minnesota offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for its vacant head-coaching job.

