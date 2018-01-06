SOUTH PORTLAND — Noah Malone scored seven of his 21 points during an 11-0 run at the start of the second half as South Portland broke open a close game on the way to a 64-50 boys’ basketball win Saturday night against Deering.

Liam Coyne added 14 points, Ed Buckley chipped with 11 and Riley Hasson scored 10 for the Red Riots (6-1), who led 33-26 at halftime. Scott Lewis pulled down 15 rebounds.

Ben Onek hit three 3-pointers and paced Deering (5-3) with 19 points. Darryl Germain contributed 14 points.

GREELY 61, GORHAM 29: Zach Brown scored 13 points, Logan Bagshaw added 12 and the Rangers (8-0) used a big second half to roll past the Rams (3-4) in Gorham.

Andrew Storey added 10 points for Greely, which outscored Gorham 39-17 in the second half.

WESTBROOK 46, YORK 44: Sabri Najar and Zac Manoogian each scored 15 points and the Blue Blazes (4-3) hit 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to edge the Wildcats (6-2) in Westbrook.

Riley Linn scored 17 points for York.

SANFORD 52, MARSHWOOD 48: Ethan Shain scored 10 of his 21 points in the second quarter as the Spartans (1-6) built a 30-16 lead and held off a late charge to defeat the Hawks (2-5) at South Berwick.

Brandon Libby finished with 24 points for Marshwood.

YARMOUTH 44, TRAIP ACADEMY 35: Nolan Hagerty scored 14 points and Noah Eckersley-Ray added 10 for the Clippers (6-2) in a win over the Rangers (3-5) at Yarmouth.

Will Stuart hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Traip. Charlie Driscoll scored 12 points.

LAKE REGION 57, POLAND 28: Mark Mayo scored 15 points and True Meyers added 10 as the Lakers (3-5) beat the Knights (0-5) in Poland.

Peter Bolduc III scored 10 points for Poland.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 70, PINE TREE ACADEMY 40: Ian Regan had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Seagulls (2-4) cruised past the Breakers (3-4) in Old Orchard Beach.

Mike Davis added 13 points for OOB, which outscored Pine Tree 39-19 in the second half.

Chris Amisi led the Breakers with 22 points, and Jared Tamaleaa added 15.

WAYNFLETE 88, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 19: Alex Saade scored 14 points and Scott Finn and Diriage Dahia each added 13 as the Flyers (4-3) beat the Lions (0-5) in Portland.

Mason Jones scored 19 points for GPCS.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 63, SACOPEE VALLEY 29: John Martin led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Patriots (4-2) defeated the Hawks (0-5) in Hiram.

Josiah Rottari chipped in with 11 points and Hunter Colby scored 10.

Travis Weeks paced Sacopee with 10 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 5, PORTLAND/DEERING 3: The Yachtsmen (5-3-1) built a 4-0 lead and held on to beat the Bulldogs (3-2-1) in Falmouth.

Falmouth led 3-0 after one period on goals by Marcus Cady, Brendan Hickey and Theo Hembre, and Tyler Baker extended the lead early in the second period.

Don Tocci started Portland’s comeback with an unassisted goal in the second period. Cam King tallied a power-play goal early in the third and Joe Pichette made it 4-3 with 1:24 remaining, but Hembre clinched the victory with an empty-net goal with 9 seconds left.

GORHAM 4, GARDINER 1: Cole Perreault scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:24 remaining and Trevor Gray extended the lead just 13 seconds later as the Rams (1-4) beat the Tigers (0-3) at USM Ice Arena.

Jakeb Weston opened the scoring for Gardiner 2:03 into the second period, but Joe Curesky answered just 1:08 later. Curesky also assisted on the winning goal.

Alex O’Connor scored Gorham’s final goal with 2:13 left.

Garrett Babineau made 28 saves for the Rams. Quinn Veregge stopped 19 shots for Gardiner.

