POLAND — Friday night, Poland girls’ basketball coach Tim Dolley told Jessica Seeley that some time this season she would be at the free-throw line with the outcome of a game in her hands.

It happened Saturday, and Seeley made a free throw with 1.8 second left in the third overtime to give the Knights a 53-52 win over Lake Region.

“It’s kind of ironic that tonight was the night,” Dolley said. “She just said it in the locker room, ‘Coach, you told me I was going win this game tonight.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.'”

Seeley also scored on a hard drive about two minutes earlier to put Poland up 51-48, then made a steal with 1:14 remaining. Nine of her 18 points came in overtime.

“I’m telling you, she makes me so proud every time,” Dolley said. “She works so hard, and the effort is what gets her to be successful. She just never quits. And to play 44 minutes all night, and it didn’t look like she was exhausted. And to play great defense on (Chandler) True tonight was … I was very proud of her.”

Lake Region (6-2) took the game’s largest lead, 38-32, late in the fourth quarter, and Poland’s chances looked bleak.

But Ally Gagne made one of two free throws, then Nathalie Theriault stole the ball and took it in for a layup.

After a Lauren Jakobs free throw pushed the Lakers’ lead to 39-35, Morgan Brousseau answered with a basket and Theriault tied the game with two free throws with 40 seconds left.

Poland (5-2) was dealt a blow when Theriault fouled out a minute into the first overtime. But a 3-pointer by Brousseau forced a second overtime.

Jakobs finished with 22 points for Lake Region, and True added 15.

PORTLAND 57, EDWARD LITTLE 42: Gemima Motema scored 16 for the Bulldogs (5-2), who used an 18-9 advantage in the third quarter to pull away from the Red Eddies (4-3) at the Expo.

Amanda Kabantu added 13 points and eight rebounds.

THORNTON ACADEMY 41, BANGOR 33: Alex Hart recorded 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals as the Trojans (2-4) defeated the Rams (2-6) in Saco.

Alana Pettaway added seven points for the Trojans, who outscored the Rams 11-4 in the fourth quarter.

MARSHWOOD 56, SANFORD 28: Natalie Herbold paced a balanced offense with 11 points as the Hawks (8-0) defeated the Spartans (2-6) in Sanford.

Julia Allen scored 12 points for Sanford.

MT. ARARAT 42, LINCOLN ACADEMY 39: Lauren Sturgess hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining to give Mt. Ararat (1-7) a win over Lincoln Academy (4-3) in Newcastle.

Mt. Ararat’s Ainsley Bryant, who scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, hit a basket to tie the game before Mt. Ararat forced a turnover and set up Sturgess for the winning shot.

Sturgess finished with 11 points.

Kaitlyn Feltis led Lincoln with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

YARMOUTH 36, TRAIP ACADEMY 28: Sara D’Appolonia scored 16 points as the Clippers (4-4) defeated the Rangers (2-7) at Kittery.

Cassidy Delano led Traip with 11 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 52, SACOPEE VALLEY 14: Jordan Grant had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Patriots (5-2) in a win over he Hawks (0-6) in Gray.

Brianna Jordan added 12 points, and Alexa Thayer and Eliza Hotham each scored eight.

FREEPORT 56, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 46: Caroline Smith scored 17 points, Alex Goodman added 16 and the Falcons (5-1) used a big second quarter to defeat the Seagulls (4-2) in Freeport.

Cat Gould added nine points for Freeport, which outscored OOB 16-5 in the second quarter to build a 27-18 lead.

Bri Plante scored 15 points for Old Orchard.

WAYNFLETE 43, HEBRON ACADEMY 27: Lydia Giguere scored 16 points, Anna Wildes added 12 and the Flyers (3-3) rolled past the Lumberjacks (1-2) in Hebron.

Maddie New scored 19 points for Hebron.

BREWER 66, CAMDEN HILLS 41: Elizabeth Horr scored 13 points to lead the Witches (3-5) past the Windjammers (1-7) in Rockport.

Cassidy Smith added 12 points and MacKenzie Dore finished with 10.

Camden Hills got 11 points from Mya Wiley and 10 from Anya Babb-Brott.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND/DEERING 8, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Lucy Howe and Caroline Lerch each scored twice in the first period, starting the Bulldogs (8-3) on their way to a win over Edward Little/Leavitt/Portland (2-6-1) in Auburn.

Lerch completed her hat trick in the third period, and Emily Demers added two third-period goals.

ST. DOMINIC 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Avery Lutrzykowski scored four goals to lead the Saints (7-2) over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (4-6) at Troubh Ice Arena.

LEWISTON 7, MORSE 0: Grace Dumond scored twice, and Katie Poland, Jordan Mynahan and Hannah Levesque each had a goal and an assist for the Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill (11-0) in a win over Morse/Mt. Ararat (0-9) at Watson Arena.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.