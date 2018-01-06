DALLAS — Linemates Alexander Radulov, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin scored first-period goals within a span of 61/2 minutes, leading the Dallas Stars past the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday.

John Klingberg had a goal and two assists, and Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist for Dallas.

LATE GAME The Bruins-Hurricanes game on Saturday did not end before deadline. For a story, see pressherald.com/sports

The Stars have won six of their past eight games. Edmonton has lost three of its past four and has been outscored 16-2.

Radulov assisted on the other first-period goals, giving him two goals and four assists in Dallas’ past two games. He had three goals and five assists in the Stars’ three games against Edmonton this season.

Seguin also had two assists.

Leon Draisaitl’s power-play goal for the Oilers at 2:04 of the third period denied Ben Bishop his fifth shutout of the season.

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot was pulled at 4:45 of the second period after allowing four goals on 19 shots. He was replaced by Al Montoya, who was acquired Thursday from Montreal and had not played since Nov. 4 because of concussion symptoms.

FLYERS 6, BLUES 3: Sean Couturier scored two goals, Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers spoiled Brayden Schenn’s return to Philadelphia with a victory over St. Louis.

Scott Laughton, Jordan Weal and Wayne Simmonds also scored, Jakub Voracek earned his NHL-high 41st assist and Brian Elliott made 28 saves against his former team in the Flyers’ third win in four games.

Ivan Barbashev, Paul Stastny and Colton Parayko scored and Jake Allen made 33 saves in a sluggish performance by the Blues, whose three-game win streak ended.

After seeing a 4-0 lead cut in half, Simmonds scored on a tip-in on the power play at 11:18 of the third period. Couturier’s empty-netter gave him a career-high 21 goals and the Flyers 12 goals in two games.

Schenn scored 109 goals in six years in Philly, including 25 last season. But with General Manager Ron Hextall embarking on a youth movement, he was dealt to the Blues in June.

