Red Claws game rescheduled for Jan. 15

The twice-postponed NBA G League basketball game between the Maine Red Claws and Austin Spurs, scheduled for Friday night at the Portland Expo, instead will be played Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Weather interrupted Austin’s travel plans.

Colleges

FOOTBALL: Easton Stick threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Darrius Shepherd and North Dakota State took back the Football Championship Subdivision title, beating James Madison 17-13 in Frisco, Texas, a year after the Bison’s five-year run atop the FCS ended against the Dukes in the semifinals.

The Bison (14-1) also preserved their division-record 33-game winning streak from three years ago, ending James Madison’s run at 26 straight, denying the Dukes a second straight title and spoiling what would have been their first undefeated, untied season.

The Dukes (14-1), who trailed 17-3 late in the first half, had a chance to win after punter Harry O’Kelly ran 24 yards on a fake. But Bryan Schor’s desperation throw to the end zone on fourth-and-16 with 58 seconds left fell incomplete.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher edged Henrik Kristoffersen for victory yet again in a giant slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland, and rose to third on the men’s all-time wins list.

Taking a wild ride down the steep final slope, first-run leader Hirscher finished 0.17 seconds ahead of his Norwegian rival for his third GS win this season. Kristoffersen has been runner-up each time.

Alexis Pinturault of France placed third.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Defending overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin won a giant slalom to stretch her winning streak for 2018 to three races, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The American is the first female with three straight wins at the start of a year since Vreni Schneider of Switzerland achieved the feat in 1989.

Shiffrin lost more than half a second of a big first-run lead but still beat world GS champion Tessa Worley of France by 0.31 seconds.

GOLF

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: Dustin Johnson holed out with a wedge for eagle, made birdie on every par 5 and powered his way to a 7-under 66 to build a two-shot lead going into the final round in Kapalua, Hawaii.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: The husband-wife pair of Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca-Knierim captured a national title at the U.S. championships in San Jose, California, likely securing their Olympic berth for the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

The Knierims led the short program two days earlier and followed with another strong showing in their free skate, scoring 135.50 points Saturday and 206.60 total.

TENNIS

HOPMAN CUP: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic won the deciding mixed doubles 4-3 (3), 4-2 over Germany to give Switzerland its third title, in Perth, Australia.

QATAR OPEN: Gael Monfils won the title in his fourth appearance in the final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Andrey Rublev in Doha, Qatar.

SHENZHEN OPEN: Top-ranked Simona Halep beat defending champion Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 in the final in Shenzhen, China.

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Nick Kyrgios had 19 aces in a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over defending champion Grigor Dimitrov to advance the final against American Ryan Harrison in Brisbane, Australia.

– Staff and news service report

