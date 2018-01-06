NEWPORT, R.I. — Olivia Shaw scored 19 points Saturday to lead the University of New England to a 65-43 victory against Salve Regina in a Commonwealth Coast Conference women’s basketball game at the Rodgers Recreational Center.

Sam MacDonald added 18 points for the Nor’easters (8-2, 4-0) against the Seahawks (6-5, 3-2).

Jocelyn Chaput and Elyssa Nicholas each added nine points for UNE, which outscored Salve Regina 23-11 in the third quarter to take a 52-32 lead.

BINGHAMTON 66, MAINE 62: Imani Watkins scored five of her 23 points in overtime and the Bearcats (10-4, 1-0 America East) closed the game on a 7-0 run to beat the Black Bears (8-7, 1-1) at Bangor.

Maine led 59-57 with just over a minute left in regulation, but Rebecca Carmody scored with 1:05 left to tie it.

Fanny Wadling put Maine ahead 62-59 with a 3-pointer with 4:17 left in overtime, but Binghamton scored the final seven points. Blanca Millan scored 21 points and Julie Brosseau added 20 for Maine.

COLBY 66, BATES 48: Haley Driscoll had a game-high 21 points with six rebounds and three assists to lead the Mules (6-5, 1-1 NESCAC) past the Bobcats (5-9, 0-2) at Waterville.

Ainsley Burns had 17 points for Colby, and Katie McCrum added nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Julia Middlebrook led Bates with 11 points, Nina Davenport and Lyse Henshaw each tossed in 10, and Melanie Binkhorst chipped in with nine.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 64, SOUTHERN MAINE 56: Nakira Examond scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the second half and the Corsairs (8-2, 3-0 Little East) closed the game on a 14-5 run to beat the Huskies (5-8, 2-1) at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Kristen Curley scored 19 points and Emily Nicholson added 16, hitting five 3-pointers for the Huskies, who led 51-50 with 4:26 left. Examond scored seven points in the run.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 78, CCRI 65: Amanda Brett had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Seawolves (10-5) used a big second half to beat the Knights (10-7) at South Portland.

The Seawolves outscored the Knights 43-26 in the second half after trailing 39-35 at halftime.

Abigail Ramirez added 17 points for SMCC. Alicia Ruth scored 15.

ST. JOSEPH’S 74, NORWICH 44: Kelsi McNamara scored 17 pace to lead four double-digit scorers and the Monks (10-1, 3-0 Great Northeast Athletic) opened on a 16-0 run and downed the Colonels (3-6, 0-2) at Northfield,Vermont.

Hannah Marks scored 15, Julia Champagne had 12 and Regan McFerran added 11 for the Monks, who led 40-21 at halftime.

(1) CONNECTICUT 100, SOUTH FLORIDA 49: Napheesa Collier had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Connecticut (13-0, 3-0 American Athletic) downed South Florida (12-4, 2-1) at Tampa, Florida.

(6) BAYLOR 83, KANSAS 48: Kalani Brown scored 22 points and Dekeiya Cohen had 15 to help Baylor (14-1, 4-0 Big 12) rout Kansas (11-4, 2-2) at Lawrence, Kansas, for its 11th straight victory.

HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, BECKER 0: Kyra Yu scored from Tatum Gietl with 10:34 remaining as the Nor’easters (5-4-5) edged the Ice Hawks (2-10-2) at Biddeford.

Madison Rigby stopped 42 shots for Becker. Caty Flagg had 17 saves in the shutout.

COLBY 1, WESLEYAN 1: Anna Cosentino scored a power- play goal from Tess Dupre and Tay Munson with 1:53 to play in the first period to pull the Mules (3-5-2, 1-3-2 NESCAC) even with the Cardinals (3-5-3, 0-1-3) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Alexis Banquet had a power-play goal for Wesleyan from Jackie Kilar and Gina Mangiafridda 5:46 into the game.

Cierra San Roman stopped 27 shots for Colby. Allegra Grant had 45 saves for the Cardinals.

HAMILTON 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Michaela Giuttari had two goals and an assist as the Continentals (6-2-1) cruised past the Huskies (4-10) at South Burlington, Vermont.

Jensen Hamblett scored to give Southern Maine a 1-0 lead after 19:05, but Hamilton scored three goals in both the second and third periods.

MAINE 4, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1: The Black Bears (13-6-3, 7-3-2 Hockey East) scored three consecutive first- period goals en route to a 4-0 lead against the Terriers (7-11-4, 3-8-3) at Boston.

Catherine Tufts and Tereza Vanisova scored in the span of 1:28 of the first period and Cailey Hutchinson added a goal later in the period as Maine took a 3-0 lead.

Lydia Murray extended the lead with a goal midway through the second before Deziray De Sousa scored for Boston University early in the third.

WILLIAMS 4, BOWDOIN 3: Annie Rush scored from Mia Carroll and Kearan Burke with less than a minute left as the Ephs (8-3-2, 3-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (6-2-2, 1-2-2) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Bowdoin made it 3-3 halfway through the third when Maureen Greason scored from Tala Glass and Nell Fusco.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.