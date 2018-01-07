Dover-Foxcroft police are searching for a Larrabbee Farm Road man who has been missing since at least Saturday.

Police said in a statement on Facebook that John Ferguson was not at his home when officers checked in for a report of medical emergency.

Police said his vehicle was snowed in and a set of footprints led into the house and another set of footprints led out. Police said Ferguson may have been picked up on the road, although no local taxi service recalled making a pickup there.

Ferguson has dementia and a recent history of losing his way, police said.

He is described as 150 pounds and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He has a gray beard and may be wearing glasses. Police did not disclose his age.

Police also posted a photo of a woman they said was seen with Ferguson at the Irving gas station on West Main Street on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 564-8021 or 564-3304.

