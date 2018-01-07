MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A leather rocking chair from the Jungle Room at Elvis Presley’s Graceland has sold at auction for $17,500.

The chair was among 271 items from third-party collectors offered at the auction Saturday at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis. It was part of a celebration of Presley’s birthday Monday, when he would have turned 83.

A diamond and platinum ring that had been given to Presley’s girlfriend Linda Thompson sold for $27,500.

Other items included a globe-shaped, free-standing wooden bar from Presley’s Beverly Hills, California, home that sold for $22,500, and Presley’s 1922 Colt Police Positive .32-caliber revolver that brought $20,000.

Another auction at Graceland will be held on Aug. 12.

