Lorenzo Brown scored 32 points as the streaking Raptors 905 won their ninth in a row, 100-93, over the Maine Red Claws in NBA G League action Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 2,417 at the Portland Expo.

With a starting lineup that included Boston Celtics Abdel Nader and Guerschon Yabusele, the Red Claws opened an 18-point lead midway through the second quarter only to be outscored 33-16 in the third.

The Raptors (14-10) closed out the third on a 17-7 run to take an eight-point lead into the fourth and Maine never again pulled closer than two.

Kadeem Allen led Maine (12-11) with 24 points. Yabusele and Andrew White each had 15 points, Jabari Bird had 14 and Nader finished with 11 on 4-of-11 shooting.

The Red Claws were outrebounded 53-36. They leave Tuesday for the G League Showcase outside of Toronto.

This story will be updated.

