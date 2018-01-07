NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees passed for 376 yards and two touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints held off Carolina’s late comeback bid to seal a 31-26 victory in their NFC wild-card game Sunday.

The Panthers had a first down on the Saints 21 with 58 seconds left, but heavy pressure by All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan induced an intentional grounding penalty on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, making it third-and-25 with just 22 seconds remaining.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas reaches over the goal line after being tackled short of the end zone by Carolina's James Bradberry during the Saints' 31-26 playoff win Sunday. Associated Press/Butch Dill Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

After an incompletion in the end zone, Vonn Bell sacked Newton on a safety blitz, ensuring the Saints swept all three meetings with Carolina this season, in addition to winning their first playoff game in four seasons.

“We wanted it more,” Jordan said. “I mean, they’ve been to their Super Bowl, let ’em go to another one next year. We want our run.”

Brees’ touchdowns went for 80 yards to Ted Ginn and 9 yards to tight end Josh Hill. Fullback Zach Line and running back Alvin Kamara each had a short touchdown run, the latter set up by Michael Thomas’ 46-yard reception.

Thomas caught eight passes for 131 yards on a day when the Saints needed the passing game to compensate for a ground game that struggled to get going.

Helped by the presence of tight end Greg Olsen – who did not play in the teams’ previous two meetings – Newton marched Carolina into Saints territory more often than not. But the Panthers stalled four times inside the New Orleans 25, settling for field-goal attempts, one of which kicker Graham Gano surprisingly missed.

Olsen had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Newton finished 24 of 40 for 349 yards and two touchdowns, the other a 56-yard scoring strike to Christian McCaffrey that pulled the Panthers within a touchdown with 4:09 left.

But Newton was also sacked four times – once each by Bell, Jordan, Jonathan Freeney and David Onyemata. The sack by Onyemata came as Newton tried to spin away from Tyeler Davison and slammed his head into Onyemata’s chest. Newton was checked for a concussion, but missed only one play before returning to the game.

“We had to finish out the game and put it on our defense, put it on me, put it on our secondary, our D-line,” Jordan said. “I mean, everybody responded the way we were supposed to.”

Still, the Panthers were in striking distance for the win after a failed gamble by Saints Coach Sean Payton, who elected to keep the offense on the field on fourth-and-short with two minutes remaining. He hoped to run out the clock on Carolina, which was out of timeouts. It backfired when Brees’ pass as he scrambled to his right was intercepted by Adams, giving Carolina the ball at its 31 with 1:51 to go.

“This win is special,” Jordan said. “They came back late in the fourth quarter, made this a game.”

