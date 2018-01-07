The Maine Marine Patrol is continuing to search for a missing clammer in St. George on Sunday morning.

Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Department of Marine Resources, said the marine patrol was searching the area by airplane Sunday for Paul Benner, 33, of Thomaston who went missing during the blizzard Thursday evening in the area of Long Cove. His skiff was recovered at about midnight Thursday, a few hundred yards from the causeway at Clark Island, across the dock from where Benner departed.

The search, which began Thursday, has included personnel from the Knox County Sheriff’s office, the Coast Guard, area fire departments and volunteers. It was temporarily called of Saturday due to ice and slush from the bitterly cold temperatures.

Nichols said Marine Patrol Sgt. Rob Beal is heading up Sunday’s efforts which are focused on evaluating and clearing the ice from the Long Cove area in preparation for side scan sonar equipment which will be brought in Monday to aid with the search.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.