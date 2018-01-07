A Skowhegan man died Friday in a fire at his mobile home at Harvey’s mobile park in Skowhegan.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a press release that the body of William Lashon, 53, a projectionist at the Strand Theater in Skowhegan, was found Saturday in the home during a well being check by Skowhegan Police.

The fire was confined to one room which Lashon had converted into a home theater.

Investigators believe electrical wiring was the cause of the fire which likely took place Friday, McCausland said.

It was the first fire death of the year in Maine.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

