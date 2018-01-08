AUGUSTA — The Augusta Food Bank closed Monday after water leaked into its new building, likely caused by the combination of snow, ice, wind and temperatures outside.

The Augusta Food Bank moved to its new building, at 161 Mount Vernon Ave., last month.

Augusta Food Bank employee Susan Williams collects groceries Monday next to staging erected at the new facility so contractors could fix the leaking roof. Kennebec Journal photos by Andy Molloy Canned goods covered with insulation at the Augusta Food Bank on Monday after water leaked through the new facility on Mount Vernon Avenue. Staff photo by Andy Molloy Workers remove snow from the roof of the food bank on Monday after water leaked in, likely because of ice dams. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Executive Director Alan Smith came in Monday morning and found water running into the building in multiple places, apparently coming from the back of the building, likely through or around its metal roof.

“We had nine different spots where water was coming into the building, so we got the contractors in this morning and they’re going to get it all fixed up for us,” Smith said. “We don’t know if it’s an ice dam on the new roof, or an insulation issue, or what. They’re working on it.”

Smith said no clients had appointments to pick up food Monday and anyone calling to get food that day would be given an appointment to pick up food Tuesday.

If the repairs are successful, the food bank plans to reopen Tuesday for distribution from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m., Smith said.

Smith said he is confident the problems will be fixed by Tuesday. He said a major reason the food bank closed was because so many workers were working on scaffolding set up inside the building that it would make it next to impossible to distribute food.

The food bank on Monday would normally be open for food distribution between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.

“That’s why we had to shut down. That’s no way to run distribution, with giant sets of staging set up all over the place,” Smith said Monday morning.

Brutally cold weather has caused numerous problems for central Maine in recent days, though the cold spell was expected to break, with warmer temperatures forecast this week.

Smith said the building itself does not appear to have sustained any major damage from the water infiltration.

He said some ceiling tiles and insulation will have to be replaced, but the walls don’t appear to have been damaged. Some water leaked onto an electrical box, but did not cause any damage or cause any circuits to blow.

The building also temporarily lost some heating units, which Smith said was because its propane tanks were nearly empty. He said Augusta Fuel Co. delivered some more fuel as soon as the food bank reported it was running low.

Clients can still call the food bank at 213-2233 to make appointments for this week between 9:30 and 11 a.m., and new clients may also call that number to register from 11 a.m. to noon.

He said the builder, Lajoie Brothers, and Augusta Fuel Co. have been very responsive and showed up to work on the problem as soon as it was reported. He said some problems can be expected in a brand-new building.

“When you get this cold of a season, and you have a brand new building, we’re kind of winging it in knowing how it’s going to respond,” Smith said. “It’s still under the brand-new building warranty, so there is no cost to us. We used Lajoie Brothers and Augusta Fuel, and they’ve both been fantastic. We love the building. Nothing is perfect in life, especially with these weather conditions.”

