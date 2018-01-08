FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick says he “absolutely” intends to return as New England Patriots coach next season despite reports of turmoil involving himself, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft.

Belichick said Monday he had nothing to add to the joint statement from the three last week in response to an ESPN report detailing an array of tension.

Asked about another report of his interest in coaching the New York Giants, the Patriots coach said he is focused on New England’s playoff game Saturday night against Tennessee.

The ESPN story highlighted purported disputes concerning Brady’s personal body coach and a supposed difference between Kraft and Belichick over the decision to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The story implied Brady has taken issue with a lack of praise from Belichick this season.

