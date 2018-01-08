BRUNSWICK — Aidan Schifano scored twice and Mitchell Adams contributed a goal and two assists as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete defeated Brunswick 5-2 in a boys’ hockey game Monday at Watson Arena.
South Portland (3-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Schifano and Devan Hannan.
Jared Hummer gave Brunswick (3-5) some momentum late in the first period, scoring a power-play goal with 22 seconds left.
Michael Eno tied it in the second period, putting in the rebound of an Andrew Eno shot.
Schifano put the Red Riots back ahead three minutes later, however, scoring off an Adams assist.
Adams made it 4-2 early in the third, and Gus Lappin rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Brunswick goalie Riley Kirk finished with 22 saves, while South Portland’s Liam McGibbon had 14 saves.