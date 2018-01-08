Former Portland Mayor Michael Brennan is making a bid to return to the Maine Legislature.

Brennan, a Democrat, has registered as a candidate for the House District 36 seat, a section of the city along both sides of the I-95 corridor, including the Riverton and Morrill’s Corner neighborhoods.

Brennan served as mayor from 2011 to 2015 and also previously served numerous terms in the Legislature, both in the House of Representatives and the state Senate. Brennan was the first person to be elected mayor following a change to the city’s charter.

Based on his registration with the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Campaign Practices, filed on Jan. 5, Brennan intends to seek public financing as Maine Clean Elections Act candidate and will need to submit qualifying $5 contributions or matching seed money to be eligible for public finances.

Brennan was first elected to the Legislature in 1992. He also served in Senate, including a term as majority leader. In 2015 Brennan lost the mayor’s office to Ethan Strimling by 2,280 votes in a three-way race that was also a rematch between Strimling and Brennan.

Brennan has yet to formally announce his campaign for the Legislature.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 713-6720 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

