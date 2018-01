Peter Lekousi likes to joke that every day is a beach day in Maine. So it was no surprise that he visited Long Sands Beach on Sunday; the surprise was the man who was skating on the beach.

Lekousi posted video of the unknown skater on Facebook and asked if anybody knew the man who was combining both winter and summer pursuits. Weekend temperatures hit record lows across Maine, with Portland setting a record with its negative-12 reading Sunday morning.

