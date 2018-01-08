A motor vehicle that struck a utility pole shortly before 9 p.m. Monday knocked out power to thousands of customers in several Kennebec County towns.

Central Maine Power Co. estimated that power to the affected customers wouldn’t be restored until 11:30 p.m. at the earliest.

More than 3,700 CMP customers in Belgrade, Fayette, Manchester, Mount Vernon, Readfield, Rome, Vienna and Winthrop lost electricity as a result of the accident, with Mount Vernon and Readfield hit the hardest. Each of those towns had close to 1,300 customers in the dark.

A dispatcher for the Central Maine Regional Communications Center in Augusta said Maine State Police are investigating the crash in Readfield. The trooper investigating the accident could not be reached for comment.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.