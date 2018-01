ELLSWORTH — Police say the body of an Ellsworth man was found a short distance from the spot where his car got stuck during last week’s powerful storm.

The body of Paul Bouffard, 54, was found Friday, police said. They said his car became lodged in a snowbank, after which he left the car and succumbed to the cold during the blizzard Thursday.

An autopsy is due to be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office.

