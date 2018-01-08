An Etna man was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place five months ago.

Richard Lupo II, 32, was arrested by Penobscot County deputies and charged with manslaughter and aggravated driving to endanger for his role in a fatal Aug. 4 crash, Sheriff Troy Morton said in a statement.

The investigation revealed that Lupo was traveling on the wrong side of Route 2 at a high rate of speed when he collided head-on with Debra Calderwood, 73, of Etna, Morton said. Calderwood died instantly.

Morton said the case will be presented to the grand jury in the near future and additional charges against Lupo could be filed.

Lupo was being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor on $50,000 cash bail Monday night.

