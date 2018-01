DAYTON

Rabies clinic offered for dogs, cats, small pets

A rabies clinic for dogs, cats and other small pets will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Andy’s Agway, 13 Cole Farm Road.

The fee is $10 per animal. Please put dogs on leashes and other animals in carriers. For more details, call 282-2998.

