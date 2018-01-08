WATERVILLE — Jack Cosgrove was all about enthusiasm in his 23 years as football coach at the University of Maine. On his first day in the same post at Colby College, Cosgrove showed nothing much has changed.

Cosgrove, 62, was officially introduced as the Colby football coach Monday afternoon at the school’s Harold Alfond Athletic Center.

It’s a return for the sideline for Cosgrove, who stepped down as the Maine coach after the 2015 season and soon found himself yearning for a chance to return to the field. On Monday, he stressed how thrilled he was to have found it.

“I missed it so much,” said Cosgrove, who worked the past two seasons as the senior associated director of athletics at UMaine. “One day on this campus, you feel a vision and a set of aspirations and expectations that really complement the leadership here. I was blown away by it. I came down to visit on campus for one day, and I drove home, I was going to make phone calls, and all I wanted to do was smile and say ‘I want that job. I want that job.’

“I’m grateful I got the call, I’m excited to be here. … It means a lot to be thought of in the way that you can make an impact and change young lives.”

Landing the three-time finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as Division I FCS’s top coach was a major move for a Colby team that has had a losing record the past four seasons. Athletic director Jake Olkkola said as much.

“Aspirations across our entire campus, frankly, have really never been higher,” he said. “To turn our championship aspirations into a reality, we recognize that we need to recruit. We need to recruit the best student-athletes to Colby, we need to recruit the best staff, and we need to recruit the best coaches. That is what I think we’ve done here for our football program.”

Cosgrove, who won a school record 129 games at Maine, said he turned down several FCS jobs during his time in Orono that would have required him to relocate his family. The chance to coach again and do it close to home, however, was too much to pass up.

“I don’t know that any other job would have appealed to me,” he said. “It had a special feel to it.”

As for moving to Division III from Division I, Cosgrove doesn’t think the adjustment will be difficult.

“Football is football. That’s really the way I’ve always looked at it,” he said. “We’re going to coach it as hard as I coached it in Maine. I suspect these young gentlemen in here have those demands of me to be coached and to be mentored. I suspect they want me to kick them in the butt when that time is necessary, just like they want me to put an arm around them when they need that reassurance as well. So in terms of coaching, there will be no difference on the field.”

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.