Lawmakers have introduced two bills that aim to address deficiencies in Maine’s system for caring for people with developmental disabilities that were highlighted in a critical federal report released last summer.

An Office of Inspector General report released in August found that Maine – from January 2013 through June 2015 – failed to investigate 133 deaths of intellectually disabled people who have Medicaid insurance.

In addition, the auditors found that community-based providers reported only 66 percent of the 2,243 critical incidents during that period that required emergency room treatment of adults with intellectual disabilities.

The audit was part of a series of reviews in several states that focused on the reporting and monitoring of deaths and abuse of residents with intellectual disabilities being cared for by community-based providers.

One of the bills, sponsored by state Rep. Jennifer Parker, D-South Berwick, would ensure that Maine Department of Health and Human Services records leading up to the death of a person with intellectual disabilities would be made available to an independent oversight board. The law would require that the Maine Developmental Services Oversight and Advisory Board have access to the records and ensure the confidentiality of the patients.

Parker said the law ensures that the board “has the tools to do its job.”

“It’s a simple, logical solution,” Parker said.

Another bill would re-establish the Office of Advocacy, which was abolished in 2011, shortly after Republican Gov. Paul LePage took office. The Office of Advocacy would investigate complaints from people who had family members with developmental disabilities who are receiving state services.

Maine DHHS spokeswoman Emily Spencer said the agency was still reviewing the bills and had not yet taken a position.

In August, The Press Herald highlighted the stories of many families who said they were receiving substandard care from DHHS for adults family members with intellectual disabilities.

This story will be updated.

