AUGUSTA – John McGough, the longtime chief of staff for Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage, has resigned to take a new job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“John has been with me since I first ran for governor in 2010,” LePage said in a prepared statement Monday. “I have appreciated his leadership the past several years, and I congratulate him as he continues his career in public service at the federal level.”

McGough has been LePage’s chief of staff since the governor first took office, and during the 2010 campaign he served as deputy chief of staff and policy director. Prior to joining the campaign, McGough was the director of human resources for the city of South Portland.

McGough’s prior experience includes serving as the assistant city administrator and human resources officer for the city of Waterville. He was also the former chief of staff for the House Republican Office of the Maine House of Representatives, according to the release.

McGough holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration from the University of Maine system. He lives in Brunswick with his wife Jillaine and daughter Molly.

LePage has appointed Holly Lusk as his chief of staff and legislative director, effective Monday. Lusk has served as deputy chief of staff since rejoining the LePage administration in November 2017. An attorney, Lusk is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Maine School of Law.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.