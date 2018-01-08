Have you noticed that the words “money” and “marijuana” regularly appear together, sometimes in the same sentence? Have you also noticed the money and marijuana promoters would have you believe there are only two types of marijuana use: recreational and medical? What does recreational mean anyway? I suspect most of you are “live and let live” folks, meaning you are not too concerned as long as there is no harm to people and/or property or our country.

Now, your two precious daughters are waiting for the school bus, when a driver strikes and kills or injures both. The driver shows signs of maybe being marijuana impaired. Where is the hard line between an accident, driving to endanger with a sentence of five years in prison, or manslaughter, with a 30-year sentence? And, how do you prove it?

Our operating-under-the-influence laws are pretty clear. However, presently, marijuana impairment is basically subjective, meaning a skilled lawyer could probably get a case dismissed.

Now, you own a first-class machine shop. Well-trained employee “A” is operating a powerful machine with clear instructions to keep hands clear. However, this day he doesn’t and chops off his right hand. First responders suspect “A” has impaired judgment, probably marijuana. Now, where does this employer or other employers’ liability lie? And, how do you prove “A” was a major or only contributor to his own misfortune?

Now, you, Mama and friends are “recreating,” puffing joints, filling the air with contaminated, dense smoke. Young children, in the next room are inhaling that same smoke. Where does the welfare of others, especially children, fit into this so-called “recreational” use?

Legislators are presently struggling to draft pot laws. Unfortunately, the debate centers more on money and marijuana, not the consequences of use and/or misuse. Money should be the last consideration and the public’s welfare first.

James C. Monroe

Gray

