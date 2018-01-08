PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Chase Pearson scored with 5:34 left in regulation to lift Maine into a 4-4 tie with Brown in a men’s hockey game Monday night.

The tie ended Maine’s six-game winning streak, but the Black Bears (11-7-2) extended their unbeaten streak to nine games (7-0-2).

Pearson finished with two goals and an assist. His first goal, on a power play, gave Maine a 3-2 lead 12:13 into the second period, but Brown pulled even later in the period.

Brady Keeper and Mitchell Fossier scored the other goals for Maine. Fossier and Eduards Tralmaks each notched two assists.

Maine goalie Rob McGovern registered 26 saves. Luke Kania made 31 saves for Brown (5-8-3).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AP TOP 25: Villanova needed just a week to reclaim its lost No. 1 ranking. West Virginia waited a lot longer – nearly six decades, in fact – to get back to its position at No. 2.

Villanova returned to the top spot after an upset-filled week that included losses by No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke. The Wildcats got 52 of 65 first-place votes to move up from third to No. 1, where it spent three weeks in December.

The Mountaineers capitalized on a big win along with the chaos of four top-five teams losing to unranked opponents and six top-10 teams losing overall.

West Virginia – which beat then-No. 7 Oklahoma last week – earned 12 first-place votes and secured the program’s highest ranking since December 1959 during Jerry West’s senior season.

Virginia climbed five spots to No. 3 and got the remaining first-place vote, followed by Michigan State after the Spartans’ loss at Ohio State.

Purdue and Wichita State were tied for No. 5. Duke, the preseason No. 1 team, fell five spots to No. 7 after losing at North Carolina State. Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Xavier rounded out the top 10.

UCONN: Forward Eric Cobb has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

The school announced the move, but did not disclose details about Cobb’s transgression.

Cobb is a junior college transfer from Chipola College in Florida. He also spent a year at South Carolina but left the Gamecocks following an arrest for several vandalism incidents with a BB gun and possession of marijuana.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AP TOP 25: Rutgers is back in the women’s basketball poll for the first time since 2015.

The Scarlet Knights jumped into the poll at No. 21, riding an 11-game winning streak. Rutgers (15-2) was last ranked on March 2, 2015.

UConn remained a unanimous top choice from the 32-member national media panel after cruising to two easy victories last week. The Huskies were followed by Notre Dame, Louisville, Mississippi State and Baylor.

Defending national champion South Carolina dropped from fourth to ninth after losing at Missouri on Sunday.

FOOTBALL

HALL OF FAME: Coaches Frank Beamer and Mack Brown were selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, part of a class of 13 that includes former players Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson.

Brown won 244 games in a 30-year head coaching career at four schools that featured 16 seasons and a national championship at Texas.

Beamer built Virginia Tech into a national power, taking over the program in 1987 and leading the Hokies to a BCS championship game in 1999. His 280 victories rank sixth in FBS history.

The rest of the class includes Trevor Cobb of Rice; Kerry Collins of Penn State; Dave Dickenson of Montana; Dana Howard of Illinois; Paul Palmer of Temple; Matt Stinchcomb of Georgia; Aaron Taylor of Nebraska; Matt Tjeerdsma, who coached Austin College and Northwest Missouri State; and Michigan’s Charles Woodson, whose selection was announced Sunday.

TULSA: Former Baylor quarterback Zach Smith has transferred to Tulsa and will be eligible to play in 2019.

Smith will sit out the upcoming season because of NCAA rules.

