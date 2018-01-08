WINDHAM — Meghan Graff scored 14 of her 18 points during the first half while powering South Portland to a 50-28 win over Windham in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Monday night.

South Portland (9-0) led 26-12 at halftime, then opened the second half with a 9-0 run.

Meghan Hoffses led Windham (3-5) with 17 points.

PORTLAND 48, SANFORD 36: The Bulldogs (6-2) held the Spartans (2-7) to two points in the third quarter as they pulled away for a win in Sanford.

Amanda Kabantu scored five of Portland’s seven points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs opened a 33-24 lead.

Gemina Motema finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs, and Shayla Eubanks scored 12.

Sanford was paced by Julia Allen with 11 points and Paige Cote with 10.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WAYNFLETE 79, SACOPEE VALLEY 35: Asker Hussein drained three consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Flyers (5-3) turned a five-point lead into a 36-18 halftime margin against the Hawks (0-6) in South Hiram.

Hussein finished with 13 points. Alex Saade and Dominick Campbell added 10 points apiece.

Tyler Fenderson and Travis Weeks each scored nine points for Sacopee.

A.R. GOULD 91, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 32: Alex Shoureas scored 14 of his 20 points during the first quarter as the Bears (4-1) raced to a 34-8 lead en route to a win over the Lions (0-6) in South Portland.

Ernest Lorange added 15 points, Tristin Chamberlain scored 12, Julian Russo had 11 and Malakai Brimage finished with 10.

Mason Jones provided the bulk of the Lions’ offense with 28 points.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 6, SCARBOROUGH 1: Avery Lutrzykowski scored five goals to lead the Saints (7-2) past the Red Storm (3-7) in Auburn.

St. Dom’s opened a 4-0 lead after one period, getting three goals from Lutrzykowski as well as a five-on-three goal from Callie Samson.

Taylor Veilleux scored Scarborough’s goal in the second period, knocking in the rebound of a Lauren Topchik shot.

BIDDEFORD 4, YARMOUTH 0: Lily Clough and Ailaina Keely each scored twice as Biddeford/Thornton/Wells (6-4-1) beat Yarmouth/Freeport (1-9-1) in Yarmouth.

Trinity Atwater recorded the shutout, stopping 12 shots. Allison Perrotta made 36 saves for Yarmouth/Freeport.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.