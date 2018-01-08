LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears were looking for a coach to get the most out of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and help a founding NFL franchise emerge from one of its worst runs.

They believe Matt Nagy is the right man.

The Bears hired Kansas City’s offensive coordinator as their 16th head coach Monday, hoping he can develop their promising quarterback and turn around a struggling team.

The Bears announced the move a week after firing Coach John Fox, who went 14-34 in three seasons for a .292 winning percentage that is the second-lowest in team history. Chicago was 5-11 this season and hasn’t finished above .500 since letting Lovie Smith go following a 10-6 finish in 2012, two years after its most recent visit to the playoffs.

The 39-year-old Nagy spent the past 10 seasons working under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City. He did not call plays until late this season, but drew praise for his work with Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

In Chicago, the former quarterback at Delaware and then the Arena Football League will be trying to develop Trubisky, last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick.

“He’s a good football coach, first of all,” Reid said. “I appreciate the way he comes to work and the attitude he brings. He puts his own flare on things. I think that’s important to know. Everybody does it their way.”

Nagy coached in high school and was still working in real estate when he served as a coaching intern with the Eagles during training camp in 2008 and 2009. He got a big break, though it came with a pay cut, when he took the job as a coaching assistant during the 2010 season.

BENGALS: Cincinnati hired Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator.

Austin spent the past four seasons as Detroit’s defensive coordinator, but his future was in doubt after the Lions fired Coach Jim Caldwell last week .

The Bengals are bringing Lewis back after a 7-9 season. Cincinnati was 18th in the NFL in total defense this past season, nine spots higher than Detroit, although the Lions had 32 takeaways to the Bengals’ 14.

49ERS: San Francisco hired former Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. as an assistant head coach.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Norton will become an assistant coach for defense and will be in charge of inside linebackers.

Norton was fired as defensive coordinator in Oakland after 10 games this season. He had held the job since 2015. Norton worked on the staff in Seattle with current Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and also played for San Francisco from 1994-2000.

The Niners also said Johnny Holland will transition from linebackers coach to the team’s run game specialist and outside linebackers coach, and Michael Clay will move from the strength staff to become an assistant special teams coach.

JAGUARS: Yannick Ngakoue says whatever Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito was trying to accomplish didn’t work.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive end stood by his tweet accusing Incognito of using “weak racist slurs” during their playoff game, but the second-year pro declined Monday to provide more details about what was said.

“I’ve been playing this game for what, 12, 13 years now,” Ngakoue said. “I’ve never encountered nothing like that.”

Ngakoue called out Incognito on Twitter hours after Jacksonville’s 10-3 victory, referring to Incognito by his No. 64 jersey.

“Great win today! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!”

Ngakoue declined Monday to disclose what Incognito said.

“I just felt like people needed to know what happened,” he said. “He knows what he said. I don’t got to repeat it.”

