LOS ANGELES — Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.

The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted “Oprah/Michelle 2020.” Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” tweeted “She’s running. A new day is on the way.”

Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham tells the Los Angeles Times “It’s up to the people” whether she will be president, adding “she would absolutely do it.”

Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.

She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.

This story will be updated.

