PHIPPSBURG — A Phippsburg man charged with the severe beating of his mother and the stabbing of her male companion was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail Monday.

James H. Bowker, 34, of Fox Run Road, was arrested Saturday night after two incidents at his mother’s house on Bowker Road.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, its officers along with those of the Phippsburg Police Department found Mary Bowker, 53, at the home, unresponsive after having been “severely beaten.”

Her companion, David MacDonald, 53, was stabbed multiple times.

According to the police report, MacDonald told officers he was asleep in a bedroom when he was startled awake by a loud noise. When he went to discover the source, he found Mary Bowker on the kitchen floor, unresponsive and covered in blood.

MacDonald called 911, but said he was interrupted when James Bowker arrived at the house, according to the report. James Bowker stabbed MacDonald with a steak knife taken from a nearby drawer.

Both victims were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where Mary Bowker was initially listed in critical condition, with injuries including a broken jaw. She has since been upgraded to fair condition. MacDonald was listed in serious condition, and no further information about his conditions was available Monday.

Police found James Bowker at his home on Fox Run Road, where he was arrested. He’s currently being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. At the time of the assaults, he was on probation for two traffic misdemeanors and failure to appear for a dispositional conference.

At a court hearing Monday at Sagadahoc County District Court in West Bath, Bowker appeared via video conference and was given $50,000 cash bail and a no-contact order. He was also ordered to not return to the address where the crime took place, given restrictions on drugs and alcohol, weapons, and a curfew between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Bowker requested a state attorney for representation.

