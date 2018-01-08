Portland police are investigating the death of a person at a home on Dorothy Street that is considered suspicious.

Police went to the single-family house around 10 p.m. Sunday to investigate the death of one person, said Lt. Robert Martin. Police are not releasing any details about the person who died.

Martin would not release the exact address of the house or say if anyone else was in the house at the time of the death.

No arrests have been made, but police are interviewing people, as is standard in a death investigation, Martin said. He said there is no threat to the public.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Martin said more details may be released later Monday.

