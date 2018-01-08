A Saco man has been identified as the person who was killed Sunday morning in a car crash on Route 102 in the town of Mount Desert.

In a statement Monday, the Mount Desert Police Department said the accident victim was Christopher R. Colman, 28.

Police said Colman was driving a 2005 Ford Escape in the northbound lane of Route 102, near the Southwest Harbor town line, when he lost control on the ice-covered roadway.

His SUV slid sideways into the oncoming lane of traffic and was hit broadside by a pickup truck driven by Scott Alley, 54, of Southwest Harbor.

Both vehicles were destroyed. A LifeFlight helicopter was called in to transport Colman and landed on Route 102, but he had died of his injuries by the time the helicopter arrived.

Alley had to be transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor for treatment of broken bones. The crash was reported to police at 11:42 a.m. Sunday.

