BANGOR – The two New York men convicted in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Bangor are going to prison.

A judge sentenced Thomas Ferguson to 50 years in prison and Robert Hansley to 40 years in prison during separate hearings on Monday.

Law enforcement officials say 38-year-old Robert Kennedy was killed and another man wounded on Nov. 27, 2015, to settle a drug debt.

A judge found 38-year-old Ferguson guilty of murder and elevated aggravated assault after finding that he was an accomplice to the shootings. The judge identified 29-year-old Hansley as the triggerman. He was convicted of the same charges by a jury.

