Let’s jump on the wind energy bandwagon! Maine has the greatest potential for wind energy in New England, and wind energy production costs are trending down worldwide. Investment in wind energy generates a high return. Maine can create jobs and profit from the sale of wind energy to southern New England.
But Maine better hurry up. According to a dispatch on Page B6 of the Dec. 29 Press Herald, Canada is proposing to supply renewable wind energy to Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. A subsidiary of the energy company National Grid is seeking a permit to start this process.
We love the wild outdoors in Maine. To protect this resource, we must slow global warming. To slow global warming, we must reduce CO2 emissions. That means more renewable energy, and that means more wind farms. “Drawdown,” a comprehensive project by leading scientists described in the Sea Change column last June 11 (Page S3) concludes that the second most important solution to reversing global warming is onshore wind turbines.
The time to act is now.
Al and Lois Howlett
Yarmouth