New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rejected the notion that he was “liberated” when the Patriots traded backup Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this season.

Brady joined the Kirk & Callahan show on WEEI Tuesday morning and discussed last week’s ESPN story. Among the many things reported about Brady was that he was upbeat when Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady disputed that report among many other things written in the story.

“I think that is such a poor characterization,” Brady said. “In 18 years I have never celebrated when someone has been traded, been cut. I would say that is disappointing to hear that someone would express that, or a writer would express that because it is so far from what my beliefs are about my teammates and I think I am very empathetic about other people’s experiences. I know those situations aren’t easy.

“I have never been traded or released, but I can imagine how that might feel. I would never feel that way when Jimmy got traded, or Jacoby (Brissett) got traded. I have kept in touch with all those guys. When Matt Cassel was gone – all these guys I’ve worked with. I feel like I have had such great relationships with all the quarterbacks I have worked with. I have kept him touch with basically everybody. To characterize that as a certain way is just completely wrong.”

Brady said there was no basis to the report that he was upset about not being named the Patriot Player of the Week. He added that he shook his head at that part of the ESPN story. Among the other things written, that painted Brady in a negative light, was that Garoppolo tried to go get treatment at the TB12 Center, but was locked out.

Brady said he had a great relationship with Garoppolo and loved working with the young quarterback.

“Again, it’s hard to even answer those questions,” Brady said. “It is so far from any truth that I know, or any characterization of my relationship with my teammates. I have never denied anybody anything in regards to TB12. I have always found it very flattering when teammates go there. Again, I think this speaks to someone whether it is the writer himself, or whoever he spoke to, what agenda they might have in painting some type of picture.”

The ESPN story depicted a fractured relationship between Brady and Belichick. The Patriots coach rejected that notion earlier this week and on Tuesday, Brady did the same.

“Again, I have spoken about this so many times and even this last weekend I did a show, Coach Belichick has been such a great coach and mentor and I certainly could never accomplish anything in this sport without everything that he has taught me,” Brady said. “I have been so lucky to play for this team. There’s been so many great coaches here, players, staff members, Mr. Kraft and Jonathan (Kraft). I have had such great support here. I think again, to characterize it any differently than how I say it, and again, I could say it a million times and then someone could write one thing. It is really up to whoever is listening that wants to believe it and maybe they want to believe it because that’s what they want to believe. They want to believe things are maybe different, or maybe they want to believe – I don’t know.”

