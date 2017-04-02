Content Producer

To apply, click HERE!

POSITION OBJECTIVES/SUMMARY:

To produce and deploy content for our digital platforms, presenting it effectively and according to established standards.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Generate and upload content for our websites and other platforms, including but not limited to interactives, data visualizations, databases, galleries, quizzes, maps and charts. Work with editors to plan content, some of which complement stories and some of which operate as stand-alone features. Select and post content from a variety of sources, including wire services and outside contributors. Write headlines. Post breaking news quickly, and send out breaking news alerts as needed. Be familiar with community events within the circulation area and with ongoing local, state and national news. Keep supervisory editors informed about works in progress. Maintain open communication with the public.

CORE VALUES:

MTMA employees are held accountable to four core values. These values will set the baseline standards for individual job performance, as it relates to the essential functions and competencies of the position.

Excellence in work – Demonstrates commitment to performing work at the highest standards. Embraces innovation- Embraces change and demonstrates dedication to continuous improvement to drive business results. Exceeds customer expectations – Demonstrates the highest possible customer service (both internal and external). Collaborates as a team member – Recognizes that all departments contribute to the goals of the organization.

POSITION COMPETENCIES:

Clear, precise writing skills

Unrelenting attention to detail

Strong critical thinking abilities

Familiarity with using data to find, investigate and report on various trends on matters of public interest.

Familiarity with various research tools

Working knowledge of libel and privacy laws

Effective communication skills, both written and verbal

Takes initiative

Responsive and follows tasks through to completion

Team player and collaborator

Strong organizational and time management skills

EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE:

College degree; experience in digital journalism.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY:

None

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

The position requires standing, walking, extended sitting, repetitive keyboard / mouse use and viewing a computer monitor for extended periods.

OTHER DUTIES:

Please note that this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change during the course of employment and as the business needs change.

MTM is an EEO Employer