To learn more about MaineToday Media, click HERE.

POSITION OBJECTIVES/SUMMARY: The Finance Clerk 5 provides accounting support to the organization by performing a variety of accounting functions including; processing company payroll, researching, analyzing and resolving more complex accounting issues such as A/R, billing and payroll; utilizes advertising systems to resolve variances, balances daily credit card transactions and processes credit for advertising and provides information to vendors and auditors as requested. The role is able to provide back up support for other Finance Clerk positions, as necessary.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Process company payrolls and assists human resources with transactions that effect the payroll processing. Daily Credit Card and ACH balancing and resolve credit card inquiries and issues. This includes Circulation PAC (Pre-authorized) credit card and ACH. Process monthly journal entries. Processes accounts receivable transactions such as entering cash and credit and adjustments, chargebacks, monster billing, trade contracts, and circulation grace reporting, etc. Advertising Credit – monitors agings for Agencies, National, Major and Special handling accounts. Processes credit References, clears accounts in a scrutiny queue for advertising. Processes bankruptcy accounts. Analyzes Advertising and Circulation accounts and reconciles accounts for Clients. Daily post and balance advertising daily revenue. Weekly and Month end billing – Coop reports, reviewing bills and making necessary adjustments emailing faxing and mailing statements verifying tearsheets when appropriate Work with ABC and financial Auditors answering questions and providing supporting backup documentation. Backup for clerk IV position and the tasks they perform Communicates with colleagues, customers and vendors in a courteous and professional manner. Complete work as prioritized to meet deadlines.

CORE VALUES:

MTM employees are held accountable to four core values. These values will set the baseline standards for individual job performance, as it relates to the essential functions and competencies of the position.

Excellence in work – Demonstrates commitment to performing work at the highest standards. Embraces innovation- Embraces change and demonstrates dedication to continuous improvement to drive business results. Exceeds customer expectations – Demonstrates the highest possible customer service (both internal and external). Collaborates as a team member – Recognizes that all departments contribute to the goals of the organization.

POSITION COMPETENCIES:

Technical skills including: Proficiency with MS suite (excel, word, macros)

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong organizational and time management skills

Ability to work on multiple tasks throughout the day

Knowledge of basic accounting skills

Acute attention to detail with a consistently high level of accuracy

Ability to work independently and follow through tasks; working as a team member and collaborator

Uses high level of discretion with confidential information

Takes initiative; is responsive and follows tasks through to completion

EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE:

High School diploma. Some college or related courses in accounting or finance preferred. Prior experience working in finance/accounting required.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY:

None

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

This is largely a sedentary role; however, the position may be required to file documents and move storage boxes. The position requires standing, walking, extended sitting, repetitive keyboard / mouse use and viewing a computer monitor for extended periods.

OTHER DUTIES:

Please note that this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change during the course of employment and as the business needs change.