The Forest Fires Of 1947
When Maine burned: How the monster Fire of ’47 tested the state’s resilience and altered its landscape

The fires that swept across Maine 70 years ago this month were like nothing its residents had seen before, or thankfully since.

Newfield residents fight through the night in a effort to save their homes. Press Herald file photo

LISTEN TO THEIR STORIES

Dr. John W. Kelley remembers fighting fires as a 16-year-old Deering student. Listen

Jane Cormier Obermeyer describes fleeing Bar Harbor and the death of her teenage sister during the evacuation. Listen

Mabel Emery and her daughter Ruth Gobeil escaped just before their farm went up in flames and ended up in the water at Goose Rocks when their refuge also burned. Listen

