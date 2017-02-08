The Forest Fires Of 1947

When Maine burned: How the monster Fire of ’47 tested the state’s resilience and altered its landscape
The fires that swept across Maine 70 years ago this month were like nothing its residents had seen before, or thankfully since.
-
Fire had profound impact on Bar Harbor and Acadia
The fire brought dramatic changes – some almost overnight – to the island's economy, and altered the character of its many vistas.
-
Schoolgirl awed by wildfire grows up to pen definitive account
In the process of researching 'Wildfire Loose: The Week Maine Burned,' Joyce Butler also preserves a trove of eyewitness recordings.
-
Flip through the pages of photographs published immediately after the 1947 fires
In late 1947, Guy Gannett published a broadsheet that brought together photographs of the October fires of that year 'taken by staff camera men of the Portland Press Herald, Evening Express and Sunday Telegram and of the Daily Kennebec Journal and Waterville Morning Sentinel.'
LISTEN TO THEIR STORIES
Dr. John W. Kelley remembers fighting fires as a 16-year-old Deering student. Listen
Jane Cormier Obermeyer describes fleeing Bar Harbor and the death of her teenage sister during the evacuation. Listen
Mabel Emery and her daughter Ruth Gobeil escaped just before their farm went up in flames and ended up in the water at Goose Rocks when their refuge also burned. Listen