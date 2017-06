Fourth of July historic photos

Hide

The fireworks rush was on in South Portland in 1949 as youngsters stocked up with plenty of noisemakers to celebrate their last old-fashioned Fourth of July for some time. Diane Buchman, 11, her arms filled with skyrockets and roman candles, was ready to celebrate her first and last noisy holiday. Diane moved this year to the Cape City from her native Florida where fireworks have been banned since her birth. She just got in under the wire, since fireworks will be taboo in Maine next year by state law.