That Moment

Deering High senior makes a very public musical ‘promposal’
Aiming for something original, Katie McCabe enlisted her band – most of it, at least – to ask a friend to her senior prom.
-
Through snow, rain, sunshine and – this year – bitter cold, the members of Troop 1229 have become known in town for turning the annual sale into an event.
-
At an Iris Network program for people with vision impairment, Julie Voisine reclaims activities she once thought she would lose completely as she loses her sight.
-
Tired of shoveling? Hire these enterprising 11-year-olds.
-
Saco Police Chief Brad Paul signs off after 40 years with the department.
-
When Amy Starr, who is Jewish, fell in love with Matt Hartnett, who was raised Catholic, honoring their collective religious roots became the most important holiday tradition of all.
-
A grateful Abbas Marwan and his relatives register in Westbrook and count the days until they can exercise a precious right as U.S. citizens.
-
Attitude trumps loss of altitude as Steve Simonds of South Portland adds skydiving to his list of thrills.
-
After developing a tumor, Sam Koenigsberg, 33, is inspired to throw a birthday party bathed in purple.
-
Carl Anton's family grants him his final wish: To be buried the old-fashioned way – at home.
-
For decades, Pat Linhares had struggled with pitch deafness that she could ill afford to correct. Then came an unexpected donation.
-
A mother of four in Portland settles into a new couch and the prospect of a good night's sleep.
-
The Portland brewery sends off its latest year-round beer, Sixteen Counties, made mostly with Maine ingredients. But first, a taste.
-
Thirteen Scarborough residents put their names in after the holder of one of the town's 30 commercial shellfish licenses lets it lapse. And the winner may not use the license.
-
More than 20,000 people with special needs gathered at churches around the country for the Night to Shine, including at Eastpoint Christian Church in Portland.
-
At Winterfest cookoff, Allison Stailing serves up a super bowl but falls short of defending her titleThe reigning champion in South Portland's annual event tries chowder, a gamble that costs her.
-
Raina Sparks, 13, wins the title she really cares about, closing out the competition with ‘punctuation.’
-
Tess Dolan of Cape Elizabeth, who started out as a sheep, plays Mary in her ninth year in the pageant.
-
A Westbrook couple longed for children, but this one came unexpectedly.
-
Natalie Domin, 13, sells her lamb at the 4-H auction, and for the first time buys a ewe to breed.
-
Five-year-old Nicholas Zaccaria had been watching his sibling do it for years, and when the time came, he didn't hesitate – much.
-
Tom Thompson, better known as Pikachu from Pokemon, marries Shiann Thurlow, dressed as Pikachu, before a surprised crowd at the Scarborough track.
-
Ten members of the class gather in Gorham for their 70th reunion, talking more about the present than the past.
-
Musician Paul Farrell loved to play gigs at nursing homes. This year, his family joined him for a show at the facility where he lives.
-
Small weekly goals add up to more than 100 pounds of successes for Ali McCarthy.
-
Bowdoin housemates pack their things and – bit by bit – move on to adulthood.
-
Karen Renton's grand finale proves to be more emotional than she expected.
-
Celebrating their love, two Portland men begin married life after seven years together.
-
For a young boy who lost his coach, mentor and stand-in dad all at the same time, Kory Rolbiecki's game ball holds a special message.
-
Diners – and employees – keep coming back for more, year after year.
-
Embracing the brick-oven traditions of his forebears, Mark Mickalide of Litchfield has a recipe for the good life.
-
The event gives Officer Scott Corbett some rare one-on-one time with his daughter, and gives Nia Corbett a reason to get her hair curled.
-
Bayside Bowl chief mechanic Zack Kane felt fully prepared for the first PBA Tour stop in Maine, but still had to endure a nervous four days of competition.
-
Honors student Gabriella Latini got into six schools and favored one. But her top choice kept her hanging until ...
-
Lindsey Hersey, 35, had embraced risks before, but flirting with public humiliation did not come easily.
-
Eleven-year-old Jayden Gilpatrick breaks away from his other passions and finds his focus while learning to ski at Shawnee Peak.
-
A Gorham man feeling like his world 'was missing something' discovers the answer: service to others.
-
The missile can carry multiple warhead and travel as far as 1,200 miles, Iran says.