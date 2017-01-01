That Moment

Sanford Girl Scouts go all out to turn cookie sales into life experience Through snow, rain, sunshine and – this year – bitter cold, the members of Troop 1229 have become known in town for turning the annual sale into an event.

Maine woman faces blindness with a sense of determination At an Iris Network program for people with vision impairment, Julie Voisine reclaims activities she once thought she would lose completely as she loses her sight.

This Gorham family will celebrate with a menorah and a Christmas tree When Amy Starr, who is Jewish, fell in love with Matt Hartnett, who was raised Catholic, honoring their collective religious roots became the most important holiday tradition of all.

For one new American and his family, a free and fair vote at last A grateful Abbas Marwan and his relatives register in Westbrook and count the days until they can exercise a precious right as U.S. citizens.

This time, adventurous Maine pilot, 91, lands without the plane Attitude trumps loss of altitude as Steve Simonds of South Portland adds skydiving to his list of thrills.

Mainer rests in peace in the land he had long worked Carl Anton's family grants him his final wish: To be buried the old-fashioned way – at home.

For Mainer, gift of hearing aids sounded just right For decades, Pat Linhares had struggled with pitch deafness that she could ill afford to correct. Then came an unexpected donation.

A bare apartment becomes a home, with help from friends A mother of four in Portland settles into a new couch and the prospect of a good night's sleep.

Allagash Brewing uncorks its ‘delicious’ tribute to Maine The Portland brewery sends off its latest year-round beer, Sixteen Counties, made mostly with Maine ingredients. But first, a taste.

In Scarborough, rare lottery for clam diggers could mean income for a lifetime Thirteen Scarborough residents put their names in after the holder of one of the town's 30 commercial shellfish licenses lets it lapse. And the winner may not use the license.

For one couple on prom night, love is in the air More than 20,000 people with special needs gathered at churches around the country for the Night to Shine, including at Eastpoint Christian Church in Portland.

In St. Luke’s Christmas pageant, leading role for extraordinary girl Tess Dolan of Cape Elizabeth, who started out as a sheep, plays Mary in her ninth year in the pageant.

At the Cumberland County Fair, a lesson in something lost, something gained Natalie Domin, 13, sells her lamb at the 4-H auction, and for the first time buys a ewe to breed.

At long last, little brother gets his turn on the bus Five-year-old Nicholas Zaccaria had been watching his sibling do it for years, and when the time came, he didn't hesitate – much.

Reunions go on for Portland High School class of 1945, even as the cast dwindles Ten members of the class gather in Gorham for their 70th reunion, talking more about the present than the past.

As his memory fades, a family concert he won’t forget Musician Paul Farrell loved to play gigs at nursing homes. This year, his family joined him for a show at the facility where he lives.

Pivotal scenes echo along Westbrook woman’s journey to lose weight Small weekly goals add up to more than 100 pounds of successes for Ali McCarthy.

For 5 friends, a long goodbye to college Bowdoin housemates pack their things and – bit by bit – move on to adulthood.

‘Eye on the ball’ – a life lesson Maine boy will cherish For a young boy who lost his coach, mentor and stand-in dad all at the same time, Kory Rolbiecki's game ball holds a special message.

Maker of bread discovers a calling that nourishes the soul Embracing the brick-oven traditions of his forebears, Mark Mickalide of Litchfield has a recipe for the good life.

For 6-year-old, South Portland’s Father-Daughter Dance a long-awaited occasion The event gives Officer Scott Corbett some rare one-on-one time with his daughter, and gives Nia Corbett a reason to get her hair curled.

With pros bowling, pressure on, the goal is pinsetting perfection Bayside Bowl chief mechanic Zack Kane felt fully prepared for the first PBA Tour stop in Maine, but still had to endure a nervous four days of competition.

Future destination solidifies for college-bound senior from Westbrook Honors student Gabriella Latini got into six schools and favored one. But her top choice kept her hanging until ...

Thrill-lover takes leap into unknown – live improv Lindsey Hersey, 35, had embraced risks before, but flirting with public humiliation did not come easily.

Autistic boy with steep hill to climb conquers the slopes Eleven-year-old Jayden Gilpatrick breaks away from his other passions and finds his focus while learning to ski at Shawnee Peak.

Second baptism affirms a refocused faith A Gorham man feeling like his world 'was missing something' discovers the answer: service to others.