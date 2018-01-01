Storm Closings

|Name
|Type
|Notice
|Name
|Type
|Notice
-
Flooding a growing concern along coastal Maine
-
Thursday's winter storm wipes out high school sports schedule
-
Portland's tough new synthetic pesticide ban allows few exceptions
-
Brunswick's Curtis Memorial Library closed at least through Friday after minor flooding
-
Maine customers warned of power bill scam
-
LePage dashes off unhelpful response to student's concerns about loss of net neutrality
-
Portland police say man stole father's vehicle and crashed into cars on Congress Street
-
Record low temperatures putting strain on Mainers and their machines
-
Portland's only tiki bar, Rhum is no more
-
Minimum wage rising to $10/hour on Monday