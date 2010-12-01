PORTLAND — The Maine Center for Creativity will hold a “Feed the Arts” fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 5, at El Rayo Taqueria, 101 York St.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10 percent of its sales to the center’s “Painters, Players and Poets” program, a collaboration between 32 visual artists, composers and poets.

Funding will allow the group’s exhibit to travel throughout the state.

