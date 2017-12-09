NEW YORK—A former Fox News anchor claims President Trump tried to kiss her on the lips inside an elevator at Trump Tower over a decade ago.

Juliet Huddy, who left a local Fox News station after accusing Bill O’Reilly of sexual misconduct, told New York radio host Bill Schulz that Trump tried to kiss her on the lips after taking her out to lunch in 2005 or 2006 at his namesake skyscraper. The incident allegedly occurred right around the time Trump married his third wife, Melania.

Juliet Huddy Image from Fox News video

“He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there,” Huddy recalled. “Rather than kiss me on the cheek, he leaned in to kiss me on the lips. I wasn’t offended. I was kind of like, ‘Oh my God.’ ”

Huddy said she didn’t feel “threatened” by Trump, but called the interaction a “weird moment.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from The New York Daily News.

Trump, who was once caught on a live mic bragging about being able to “grab” women’s genitals, has been accused of sexually harassing or assaulting nearly two dozen women. He has denied all the allegations.

Years after the alleged elevator incident, Trump came on Huddy’s Fox News show and made light of what he called, “hitting on her.”

“But she blew me off,” Trump said at the time.

Huddy, who is now a host on WABC Radio, said if something similar happened today, she would have been deeply offended.

“Now I have matured I think I would say, ‘Whoa, no,’ ” she said. “But at the time I was younger and I was a little shocked. I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses.”

Huddy left Fox News’ local New York station in 2011 after the network gave her a settlement in exchange for a promise that she would not speak publicly about O’Reilly making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

