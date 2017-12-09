HAMDEN, Conn. — Patrick Shea broke a tie with 24.4 seconds remaining and Cedric Lacroix added an empty-net goal in the final second Saturday night as Maine defeated Quinnipiac 5-3 in a men’s hockey game.

The Black Bears (8-7-1) ran their unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1).

Quinnipiac (6-10-2) took a 1-0 lead after one period on a Logan Mick goal, but Maine answered with three goals in the second period.

The Bobcats pulled even on a pair of Tanner MacMaster goals, the second coming with 5:12 remaining.

COLBY 7, TUFTS 3: Cam MacDonald scored five goals, including three in the second period, as the Mules (6-2-0, 5-1 NESCAC) defeated the Jumbos (1-7-1, 0-5-1) at Waterville.

Michael Decker had three assists, and Nick O’Connor added a goal and an assist for Colby. Justin Grillo also scored.

Sean Lawrence stopped 33 shots for Colby.

Tyler Scroggins, Brendan Ryan and Mason Babbidge scored for Tufts. Drew Hotte, Ryan McConnell, and Nik Nugnes combined to make 27 saves.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 0: Tate Sproxton turned aside 20 shots as the Nor’easters (7-3-2, 5-3-2 Commonwealth Coast) shut out the Bears (4-9-1, 1-8-1) at West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Brett Mecrones had two goals and an assist for UNE, while Derek Mecrones, Jason Harmon and Ryan Burr each added a goal.

Kevin Gollmer made 31 saves for Western New England.

CONN. COLLEGE 7, BOWDOIN 1: Paul Capozzi recorded a hat trick, while Brett Stirling, Ryan Petti, Chris Jellison and Jacob Moreau each added a goal as the Camels (3-4, 3-3 NESCAC) defeated the Polar Bears (4-6, 2-4) in Brunswick.

Bradley Ingersoll scored for Bowdoin. Alex Zafonte and Peter Cronin combined to make 24 saves.

Mason Evans had three assists and Moreau added two assists for Connecticut College, while Connor Rodericks stopped 41 shots.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 64, DARTMOUTH 51: Fanny Wadling scored a career-high 18 points as Maine (6-4) beat Dartmouth (6-2) at Hanover, New Hampshire.

Maine outscored Dartmouth 15-4 in the final 10 minutes.

Parise Rossignol added a career-high 14 points, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Black Bears.

Tanesha Sutton chipped in with 13 points and Blanca Millan scored 10.

Kate Letkewicz led Dartmouth with 14 points. Cy Lippold added 12 points and Emily Slagle scored 10.

TUFTS 86, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 49: The Jumbos (8-0) used a 12-0 run midway through the third quarter to pull away from the Nor’easters (7-2) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Erin DeCandino scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures for Tufts.

Sam MacDonald and reserve Elyssa Nicholas each had 13 points for UNE.

BOWDOIN 75, BATES 30: The Polar Bears (9-0) opened with a 17-3 run and rolled past the Bobcats (2-6) in a nonconference game in Lewiston.

Abby Kelly scored 13 points, while Fallon Field and Hannah Graham each contributed 10 for Bowdoin.

Melanie Binkhorst scored eight points for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE 56, KEENE STATE 40: Miranda Nicely’s layup in the third quarter gave the Huskies (2-6, 1-0 Little East) the lead for good as they closed the quarter on a 13-4 run and downed the Owls (2-6, 0-1) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Emily Nicholson and Kristen Curley each had 11 points to lead Southern Maine, while Nicely finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Reserve Emily McPadden scored 10 points for Keene State. Lily Shlimon added eight points, while Kenzie Bennett pulled down 14 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 82, ALBANY COLLEGE 48: Emily Hogan scored 11 of her 13 points in the first quarter, including all three of her 3-pointers, as the Seawolves (10-3, 6-1 Yankee Small College Conference) took a 17-5 lead and handled the Panthers in South Portland.

Jordan Farquharson led SMCC with 16 points. Alicia Ruth scored 15 points and Amanda Brett had 14.

Daniella Scanlon paced the Panthers with 13 points. Emma Webster added 11.

ST. JOSEPH’S 102, RIVIER 17: Kelsi McNamara scored 19 points in 19 minutes to surpass 1,000 points for her career, and the Monks (7-1, 2-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference) cruised to a win over the Raiders (0-6, 0-2) in Standish.

Emily Benway had 14 points for St. Joseph’s.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 4, JOHNSON & WALES 0: Julie Dachille had a hat trick for the Polar Bears (5-0-1) in a win over the Wildcats (3-7-3) at Brunswick.

Brooke Solomon assisted on all three of Dachille’s goals, and Julia Surgenor had two assists. Meade Avery scored the other goal.

Kerri St. Denis stopped 10 shots for Bowdoin.

MAINE 4, VERMONT 1: Brooke Stacey and Daria Tereshkina scored in the second period as the Black Bears (12-6-3, 6-3-2 Hockey East) beat the Catamounts (5-12-3, 3-8-2) to extend their unbeaten streak to six games, in Burlington, Vermont.

Catherine Tufts scored in the first period and Lydia Murray capped the scoring in the third period.

Carly Jackson had 28 saves for the Black Bears.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, SUNY-CANTON 1: Jessica Tolzman scored in the first period and the Nor’easters (4-5-3) skated to a tie with the Kangaroos (5-4-1) in Biddeford.

Breanna Bedborough scored in the second period to tie it for SUNY-Canton.

COLBY 4, UMASS-BOSTON 1: Moira Mullaney scored twice in the third period as the Mules (3-5-1) beat the Beacons (4-7-2) at Waterville.

Lily Santonelli of Colby opened the scoring in the first period and Elizabeth Brashich added a goal eight minutes into the second, but Emily Harris answered less than a minute later for UMass-Boston.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 82, COLBY 79: Tom Coyne scored 30 points, including 17 in the second half as the Bobcats (5-2) overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the Mules (6-2) in Waterville.

Matt Hanna had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Colby.

KEENE STATE 73, SOUTHERN MAINE 58: Dizel Wright had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Owls (6-2, 1-0 LEC) past the Huskies (1-7, 0-1) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Christian McCue scored 13 points, and Sean Jany had 12 points and eight rebounds for Southern Maine, which led 29-27 at halftime.

ST. JOSEPH’S 87, RIVIER 74: Ian Mileikis had 21 points and six rebounds, while Jack Casale added 19 points and six rebounds as the Monks (4-3, 1-1 GNAC) defeated the Raiders (0-9, 0-2) at Standish.

Angel Perez and Tarik Rivers each scored 20 points for Rivier.

ALBANY COLLEGE 69, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 43: Brandon Vorta had 12 points and 13 assists, while Alex Johnson scored 14 points to lift the Panthers (6-4, 4-4 USCAA) past the Seawolves (9-4, 5-2) at South Portland.

Willie Brown and Ryan Cloutier each scored 11 points for SMCC. Brown and Gregory Trinidad each made four steals.

