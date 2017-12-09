Colleges

Boston College hands Duke first loss in men’s basketball

Ky Bowman finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help Boston College beat top-ranked Duke 89-84 on Saturday in Boston and send the Blue Devils to their first loss of the season.

Jordan Chatman scored 22 for BC (7-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), hitting four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds. The Eagles have won three straight games against the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 for Duke (11-1, 0-1 ACC).

n Grant Williams overcame early foul trouble to score 19 points, and Tennessee beat Lipscomb 81-71 in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the Volunteers’ first game as a ranked team since December 2010.

No. 24 Tennessee entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time in seven years and celebrated by winning its fourth straight. The Vols (7-1) have worked their way into the rankings with a fast start that includes a road win at Georgia Tech and neutral-site victories over Purdue and North Carolina State.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and Marina Mabrey added 15 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 3 Notre Dame over Penn, 66-54 in Philadelphia. Notre Dame (9-1) took the lead for good in the early minutes and dominated inside, outscoring Penn 40-18 in the paint.

BIATHLON

WORLD CUP: Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth finished 53rd in the women’s 10K pursuit at the International Biathlon Union World Cup 2 in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Egan had seven penalties and finished 5:21.6 behind first-place finisher Anastasia Kuzmina of Slovakia.

BASKETBALL

RED CLAWS: The Texas Legends opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run to break open a game they led 52-49 at halftime and defeated the Maine Red Claws 127-105 at the Portland Expo.

Jabari Bird topped four players in double figures for the Red Claws (8-7) with 29 points, going 11 of 17 from the field, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Daniel Dixon had 16 points, L.J. Peak tossed in 12 points and Trey Davis chipped in with 11.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Lindsey Vonn finished a super-G in extreme pain and was treated by race doctors for a back injury, in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The American star crossed the finish line in obvious distress, almost one second behind the then-leader, and slumped to the snow.

Jasmine Flury of Switzerland was a surprise winner in a race shortened because of strong winds higher up the mountain.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: French skier Alexis Pinturault delighted his home crowd by winning a giant slalom in Val D’Isere, France, his 10th career victory in the discipline and 20th overall.

Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea’s attempt to defend its Premier League title faltered once again as a 1-0 defeat at West Ham saw the Blues register a fourth loss of the season.

Chelsea wasted an opportunity to close an 11-point deficit to leader Manchester City, which faces second-place Manchester United on Sunday.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his fifth Ballon d’Or award by scoring twice to lead Real Madrid’s 5-0 rout of Sevilla.

GOLF

QBE SHOOTOUT: Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry shot an 8-under 64 in modified alternate shot and shared the lead with Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair going into the final round in Naples, Florida.

The teams were tied at 18-under 126.

EUROPEAN TOUR: India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a 7-under 65 in Johannesburg to open a five-stroke lead in the Joburg Open.

Making his 10th career start, Sharma was at 20-under 195.

– Staff and news service report

