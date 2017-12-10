BELFAST

C.S. Lewis classic will have three more performances

The Midcoast Actors’ Studio will present three final performances of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” this weekend, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Crosby Center, 96 Church St.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. The box office opens 45 minutes before showtime. Seating is general admission.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at midcoastactors.org. Call 370-7592 for more details.

FALMOUTH

Children’s event explores Nativity with music, dance

A mini-version of Advent Lessons and Carols, geared toward children under age 5, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road.

The celebration is part of the parish’s Making Music, Praying Twice class and will incorporate song, dance and instruments into the retelling of the Nativity story.

To register, contact Jennifer Runge at [email protected]

KENNEBUNK

Dress code is pajamas for reading of ‘Polar Express’

The Brick Store Museum will host two events Saturday at 117 Main St.

A holiday book reading for children and parents will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Attendees can wear their pajamas to the museum and hear a reading of “The Polar Express.”

Hot chocolate will be served and attendees can create a take-home craft.

The museum’s Season of Giving Arts Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring the work of local artists and crafters.

For more details, call 985-4802 or go to www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Church will host tea party, feature Russian art exhibit

An exhibition of traditional Russian icon art, a complimentary tea party with cookies, and a concert featuring the St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Church, 6 Dane St.

The a cappella quartet will present a new program ranging from classical and liturgical music to Russian folk songs.

Master iconographer Marina Forbes invites the community to a complimentary buffet of tea and cookies.

The suggested donation for the 7 p.m. concert is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. The event is free for children under 12.

Proceeds will benefit the missions of Christ Church, supporting the homeless, the hungry, needy children, battered women, refugees, addiction recovery and disaster relief.

PORTLAND

A cappella singers offer music spanning centuries

Christmas with Renaissance Voices, a 21-member a cappella ensemble under the direction of Harold Stover, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Luke, 143 State St.

This year’s holiday concert features music from the 10th through 21st centuries, new music and compositions by women, and a few carols and seasonal readings by the singers.

Admission is $20, $15 for older adults and $10 for students at the door. Discounted tickets, for $15, can be purchased through Friday at www.renaissancevoices.net, at Starbird Music and Longfellow Books in Portland, or at The Book Review in Falmouth. The audience is invited to a reception following the concerts.

For more details, call 729-4958 or 782-3524.

Portland Observatory offers guided lantern tour

Greater Portland Landmarks will offer special lantern tours of the Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., on Thursday night.

Attendees can take a guided tour by lantern to the top of the tower while enjoying holiday stories.

Each tour is about 25 minutes and offers visitors time at the top of the observatory for taking in nighttime views of Portland.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, only at the door. Admission is $5.

Each tour is limited to 12 people. Tours will leave every half-hour, running from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. For more details, go to www.portlandlandmarks.org.

CUMBERLAND

English actor will perform Dickens-themed readings

English actor Andrew Harris will perform “In the Company of Mr. Dickens,” a collection of festive readings from the classics of Charles Dickens at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 829-2215.

Library hosts Jean M. Peck for discussion of ‘Blue Girls’

Prince Memorial Library, at 266 Main St., will host local author Jean M. Peck at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a discussion of her latest book, “Blue Girls.”

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 829-2215.

