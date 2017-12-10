The racial and gender bias inherent in both the House and Senate tax bills deserves more attention.

The classist bills exacerbate gender and racial inequality by reinforcing wage imbalance, resulting in legislation that is illegally discriminatory.

In the best theoretical scenario, the rich white powerful boys get richer and hire more worker bees, possibly raising wages (hah!). But neither bill encourages entrepreneurship, which is particularly more successful (according to Cambridge University and Barclays research) among women than men.

Short of marriage to someone of means, women and people of color are mostly consigned to the worker or middle class, which is completely antithetical to the promise of the American dream.

Sad.

Cindy Hirsch

Portland

