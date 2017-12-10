INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo had a career-high 47 points and added seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 126-116 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Pacers used an 8-0 scoring run capped by Thad Young’s putback with 5 seconds left in regulation to tie it. Then, Indiana got the first nine points in overtime to secure its fourth straight win, outscoring the Nuggets 12-2 in the extra period.

Myles Turner finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, and Lance Stephenson had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pacers.

Oladipo made six 3-pointers, with the biggest coming with 2:10 to play in the third quarter to give Indiana its first lead of the game.

RAPTORS 102, KINGS 87: DeMar DeRozan scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Toronto held off Sacramento for its sixth straight victory, in Sacramento, California.

Kyle Lowry added 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on an off-night shooting, Serge Ibaka scored 20 points, and C.J. Miles had 11 for the Raptors. They won for the first time in Sacramento since 2014.

DeRozan shot 9 of 15 and was 7 of 11 on free throws while going over the 12,000-point mark for his career.

He went into the day six points shy of the milestone.

Zach Randolph had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

TIMBERWOLVES 97, MAVERICKS 92: Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, Jimmy Butler scored 10 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and host Minnesota held on for a win against Dallas.

Towns added 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive end, for his NBA-leading 21st double-double of the season. Minnesota committed 18 turnovers but hit four free throws at the end to pull away in a game in which no team led by more than six points.

PELICANS 131, 76ERS 124: Jrue Holiday scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and New Orleans overcame an eight-point deficit to beat short-handed Philadelphia in New Orleans.

Anthony Davis added 29 points and DeMarcus Cousins 23 for New Orleans, which looked out of synch in the third quarter and in danger of dropping a second straight game at home before Holiday took over.

KNICKS 111, HAWKS 107: Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points and Jarrett Jack had 19 as New York beat Atlanta at Madison Square Garden.

