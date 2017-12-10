TORONTO — Curtis McElhinney made 41 saves for his first shutout of the season and sixth overall, and Zach Hyman scored in the first minute in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

McElhinney was making his fifth start of the season, giving starter Frederik Andersen a rest after he played in a 4-3 victory Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Toronto improved to 20-10-1 to move within three points of Tampa Bay for the Eastern Conference lead.

Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves for the Oilers. They were coming off a 6-2 victory in Montreal on Saturday night.

Toronto star forward Auston Matthews was held out of the game because of an upper-body injury. He also missed four games in November with an upper-body injury.

BLACKHAWKS 3, COYOTES 1: Corey Crawford made 31 saves, Artem Anisimov scored with 4:47 left in the third period and Chicago won at home.

Tommy Wingels and Nick Schmaltz also scored in the third as Chicago earned its second straight win after dropping five in a row. Patrick Kane had two assists.

Kane found an open Anisimov in the right circle for the center’s team-high 13th goal, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. The connection occurred just 71 seconds after Anthony Duclair tied it at 1 for Arizona, tipping home Alex Goligoski’s pass in front.

Kane then set up Schmaltz with a slick pass with 3:02 left.

Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for Arizona, which dropped its fourth straight game.

BLUES 3, SABRES 2: Vladimir Tarasenko scored with 35 seconds left in overtime, and short-handed St. Louis won at home.

Brayden Schenn and Paul Stastny also scored, and Joel Edmundson recorded two assists as the Blues topped the Sabres for the 10th time in their last 11 meetings. Jake Allen made 22 saves.

The Blues placed placed forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve with a right ankle injury earlier Sunday.

